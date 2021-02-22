In Pics: 'Grease' actor John Travolta puts up his Rs 36 crore 20-bedroom oceanic mansion for sale

Preston, best known for her work in films “Mischief,” “Twins” and “Jerry Maguire,” died last year, following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Preston is survived by Travolta and their children: daughter Ella, 20, and nine-year-old son Benjamin. Their son Jett died at age 16 in January 2009.

Travolta said he will be taking some time off to be with his children.

Preston and Travolta, who celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary in 2019, met on the sets of 1987 movie “The Experts”.

Meanwhile, John was last seen in the 2019 film “Fanatic”. Travolta plays Moose, an obsessed fan of an action superstar (played by Devon Sawa) in the Fred Durst film. The protagonist battles mental illness.