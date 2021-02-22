In Pics: 'Grease' actor John Travolta puts up his Rs 36 crore 20-bedroom oceanic mansion for sale

Hollywood John Travolta, who is best known for the film Grease (1978), has put up his Maine mansion for sale.
John shared this luxurious abode with late wife and actor Kelly Preston located on Islesboro, an island off the coast of Maine.
According to reports, the swanky crib costs a whopping USD 5 million (Rs 36 crore approx.).
The couple purchased this home in 1991, the same year they got married. The property spreads across 48 acres with a 10,830-square-foot home that boasts 20 bedrooms.
Preston, best known for her work in films “Mischief,” “Twins” and “Jerry Maguire,” died last year, following a two-year battle with breast cancer.
Preston is survived by Travolta and their children: daughter Ella, 20, and nine-year-old son Benjamin. Their son Jett died at age 16 in January 2009.
Travolta said he will be taking some time off to be with his children.
Preston and Travolta, who celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary in 2019, met on the sets of 1987 movie “The Experts”.
Meanwhile, John was last seen in the 2019 film “Fanatic”. Travolta plays Moose, an obsessed fan of an action superstar (played by Devon Sawa) in the Fred Durst film. The protagonist battles mental illness.