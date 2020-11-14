In Pics: Emma Roberts is the first pregnant woman to grace the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine

Actress Emma Roberts and actor Garrett Hedlund are soon going to welcome their first child together. The 29-year-old star revealed that she is going to have a son.
The couple are "surprised, shocked and happy at the same time, and so are their families," a source told Us Weekly.
Fast forward to November, and Roberts has become the first pregnant woman to grace the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine.
The “Ugly Dolls’ star wore a pink knitted crop top and accessorised it with a pair of golden hoops as she flaunted her baby bump.
Sharing the cover on her gram, Emma wrote, "So excited to share this with you guys! Thank you @cosmopolitan for having me as your first pregnant cover."
In other images she wore a green floral dress as she sat beside a pool dipping her legs. Meanwhile in another frame she can be seen resting on a chair wearing a peach dress.
Asked about having a baby during a pandemic and other crisis, Emma told the magazine, I am hungry and tired. Food and sleep do not abide by the normal laws when you’re pregnant. But I’m healthy, which is the thing I’m most grateful for.”
“To see my body change inside and out so drastically has been a wild experience. Surprising and beautiful. Then again, some days I feel like I’m being hijacked by something,” she added.
The news of the actress being pregnant had come out in June. Later, the actress' mother Kelly Cunningham had confirmed via Instagram that "yes" Roberts was expecting.
"Very excited," Cunningham wrote when one of her Instagram followers said she will "make an amazing grandmother".
Revealing the gender of her baby, Emma shared on the photo-sharing app, "Me...and my two favorite guys."
Many of her followers, including her aunt, Hollywood star Julia Roberts, left congratulatory messages. "Love you," the Oscar winner wrote to her niece.
Fellow "American Horror Story" star Sarah Paulson also commented on Emma's post, saying: "Beauty beauty."
Emma's "Scream Queens" co-star Lea Michele, who recently welcomed a son, also wrote to her friend: "You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together."
