In Pics: Emma Roberts is the first pregnant woman to grace the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine

Actress Emma Roberts and actor Garrett Hedlund are soon going to welcome their first child together. The 29-year-old star revealed that she is going to have a son.

The couple are "surprised, shocked and happy at the same time, and so are their families," a source told Us Weekly.

Fast forward to November, and Roberts has become the first pregnant woman to grace the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine.

The “Ugly Dolls’ star wore a pink knitted crop top and accessorised it with a pair of golden hoops as she flaunted her baby bump.