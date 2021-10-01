In Pics: Britney Spears breaks the internet with fully nude photos as she enjoys Pacific vacay

Singer Britney Spear broke the internet with her nude pictures from Pacific vacation a day after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as conservator of her estate.

The singer, who's 'on cloud 9' after her recent legal victory, took to her Instagram to share completely nude pictures of herself standing in front of a bath tub. She added flower emojis to the picture to cover her modesty.

In some of the pictures, Britney is also seen posing semi-naked at a beach. She's seen covering her breasts with her hands and wearing red bikini bottoms.

The 'Princess of Pop' has apparently photo-shopped her nude pictures to make her stomach appear flat.

Sharing the photos, she wrote: "Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody !!!! Pssss no photo edits … the tub curves ."

Several celebrities and fans chimed in the comments section to react to the pictures and showered Britney with love.

Paris Hilton commented, "Love seeing you so happy and free! You deserve it! Love you B."

Britney Spears' beau Sam Asghari wrote: "Free the nipple."

On Wednesday, she posted a video of herself flying a plane for the very first time and writing that she's "on cloud 9."

For the unversed, Britney will no longer have to deal with her father handling her business affairs. An L.A. judge granted her petition to suspend him from his role as conservator of her estate immediately, finding the arrangement was no longer in her best interests.

"On cloud 9 right now!!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane!!!" Spears captioned two flying videos and one blurry photo of palm trees. "Geez I was scared!!!," she wrote on her Instagram.

The second part of the caption has fans scratching their heads, with Spears cryptically writing along with a ship emoji, "Pssss bringing the ship home, JL ... Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon!!!!"

