In Pics: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani and others arrive in style at ‘Eternals’ premiere

"Eternals", starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie, will be the 25th movie in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Eternals" follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The film held a star-studded premiere event in Los Angeles on October 18 which had its cast arrive in style for the occasion.

Pakistani-US actor Kumail Nanjiani wore a purple printed sherwani set exuding desi vibes, similar to his character in the film.

British actor Kit Harington opted for a striped black suit with grey vest and some casual black shoes.

Filmmaker-actor Taika Waititi arrived with girlfriend and British singer Rita Ora.

Salma Hayek wore a black body-hugging dress with a plunging neckline, while Angelina Jolie arrived in a fawn strapless gown.

She was accompanied by her six children – Shiloh, Vivienne, Maddox Chivan, Zahara Marley, Knox Leon, and Pax Thien.

Check out more pictures below.

Chloe Zhao | Photos by AFP

The film, which introduces 10 superheroes to the audiences, is directed by Chloe Zhao and will release in India this Diwali on November 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:00 AM IST