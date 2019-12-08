In London! Courteney Cox flaunts her piano skills with boyfriend Johnny McDaid on stage

London: "Friends" star Courteney Cox showed off her piano skills when she joined her Snow Patrol boyfriend Johnny McDaid on stage at the Royal Albert Hall.
This happened ahead of group Snow Patrol's gig at the venue on Thursday night. The 55-year-old joined the Irishman for a rendition of "Heal me", the alt-rock band's 2018 hit, during rehearsals, reports dailymail.co.uk.
While she played the piano, the Derry-born singer stood over her with his guitar in hand before some clever editing saw the video slip into the actual live performance that evening.
She captioned the video: "It's only the Royal Albert Hall....whatever #mylove #reworked #snowpatrol #johnnymcdaid."
The band's bassist Paul Wilson was impressed, writing under the video shared to Cox's Instagram, saying: "Ha! Nice editing."
Former "Friends" co-star Lisa Kudrow, famous for her own signing exploits as Phoebe Buffay, also commented. She wrote: "Whatever whatever", with a clapping emoji.
