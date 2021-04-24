In less than 12 hours, BTS ARMY raises nearly Rs 10 lakh for COVID-19 relief in India

With coronavirus cases remaining firmly over the three lakh mark for the third consecutive day on Saturday, India has continued to set new COVID-19 world records.

According to the latest update shared by the Union Health Ministry earlier today, India recorded 3,46,786 new cases and 2,624 deaths in the last 24 hours. India has now surpassed all other countries in the world when it comes to the maximum number of cases recorded in a single day. For the last three days, India has set and broken its own record twice.

Amid the second wave of coronavirus in India and a shortage of oxygen cylinders, intensive care beds in hospitals, and ventilators, South Korean group BTS' fans, called ARMY, organized a fundraiser to help citizens of India.

On Friday (April 23), BTS' fanclub BANGTAN INDIA posted a donation link on Twitter and urged fans around the world to amplify about the fundraiser so people can spread the word and donate in whatever capacity.

"India is currently facing one of the worst covid outbreaks in the history of the pandemic. The second wave is far deadlier than the first and our healthcare infrastructure is under a lot of pressure. Individuals, as well as organizations, are trying to support the needs of the many affected by covid as best as they can," the statement read.

"We're currently prioritising Maharashtra and Delhi NCR initiatives but wish to start extending our support to cities like Lucknow, Bangalore, Ranchi and more that are badly hit, and with your help, we can," the statement further read.