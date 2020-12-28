'In case you didn’t feel old enough': Eminem's daughter Hailie shares pic from 25th birthday, sends internet into meltdown

Rapper Eminem's eldest daughter Hailie Jade Scott has sent internet into a meltdown after posting a picture from her 25th birthday.
Eminem and his ex-wife Kim Mathers' daughter celebrated her 25th birthday on Christmas Day and took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself. In the picture, Hailie was seen donning a figure-hugging black bodycon dress, all dolled up for her birthday.
Sharing the picture, she wrote, "25 on the 25th
Even though this isn’t the “golden” birthday i originally would’ve planned, i know i will still make 25 my year regardless. I feel so blessed & lucky to be here and at this place in my life
Merry Christmas & happy holidays everyone!!"
Reacting to the post, several followers and fans took to the comments section to wish the 25-year-old. However, some were left stunned at how fast the time has flown by.
A user wrote, "Remember when she was a little girl."
"Do you want to feel old? @Eminem's daughter, Hailie Scott, turned 25 yo. She looks amazing!" read a comment.
Hailie Jade Scott, who featured in the lyrics of her father's hit songs 'Mocking bird', 'Hailie's Song' and more, has over 2 million followers on the photo-sharing app. She reportedly has a degree in psychology from Michigan State University.
Earlier this year, during his appearance on Mike Tyson’s podcast 'Hot Boxin', proud father Eminem said, "She made me proud for sure. She’s graduated from college. 3.9 [GPA]. It’s crazy."
Speaking about how 'grounded' she's, he'd added, "No babies, she has a boyfriend, but she’s doing good."
