'In case you didn’t feel old enough': Eminem's daughter Hailie shares pic from 25th birthday, sends internet into meltdown

Rapper Eminem's eldest daughter Hailie Jade Scott has sent internet into a meltdown after posting a picture from her 25th birthday.

Eminem and his ex-wife Kim Mathers' daughter celebrated her 25th birthday on Christmas Day and took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself. In the picture, Hailie was seen donning a figure-hugging black bodycon dress, all dolled up for her birthday.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "25 on the 25th

⁣Even though this isn’t the “golden” birthday i originally would’ve planned, i know i will still make 25 my year regardless. I feel so blessed & lucky to be here and at this place in my life ⁣

Merry Christmas & happy holidays everyone!!"