'I'm not getting Covid': Miley Cyrus reveals she has a lot of 'FaceTime sex'

Los Angeles: Pop singer Miley Cyrus revealed that she has a lot of virtual intimacy on Facetime as she doesn't want to risk getting Covid-19.

"I do a lot of FaceTime sex -- it's the safest sex. I'm not getting Covid. It's been a really interesting and challenging (time) for any sort of dating or meeting people. I am definitely not going to be doing anything that's irresponsible for myself or for other people. It's just ridiculous for anybody that won't take the right precautions to keep each other safe," Cyrus said on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Cyrus, who was married to Liam Hemsworth and dated Kaitlynn Carter, identifies as pansexual and said she is "down for whatever" when it comes to a new relationship.

"I love people, I love who I love, I've had relationships with all genders and I'm down. Right now I'm kind of in the mood for some D, but I'm down for whatever, honestly," she said.

Describing her "Plastic Hearts" collaborator Dua Lipa, Cyrus said: "She's super f****** hot."