'I'm begging Sony to let me go to China': Bloodshot actor Vin Diesel opens up on how coronavirus doesn't affect him

To this he replied, “Let me put it to you this way: 'Bloodshot' at the end of the day is a soldier and a soldier doesn't decide or pick when or where he's deployed. We're going to go in." The actor is passionate about making sure his films release in theaters despite the virus outbreak. His films do particularly well across the globe and in China too.

He stated that he won't fault anyone for saying that he was stupid for releasing the movie right now, considering the given situation. He went on to say how movies are needed now, more than ever. “I love to show up for the audience and for the fans because God knows how much they've showed up for me,” Diesel said. “I’m crazy. I'm begging Sony to let me go to China, even now. And you should see everyone's faces like, ‘You're going alone, buddy!' "

For Vin Diesel, there is a magic to cinematic experience, which he likes to support in every single way possible. He admitted that his focus does not only lie on the box office, but on the fact that all are one and have to get through with this together.

The actor's upcoming flick, Bloodhsot, is all set to hit theaters on 13th March 2020.