'If I have news...': Emma Watson clears the air on engagement rumours, dormant career

Actress Emma Watson has finally broken her silence on the rumours about her personal and professional life.
She took to Twitter on Monday and addressed the engagement rumours that have been doing the rounds.
The Harry Potter alum assured her fans and followers that whenever there's a big life update, she will share it.
"Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is dormant or not are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue," she tweeted after months of absence from the microblogging site.
She added, "If I have news - I promise I’ll share it with you (sic)."
In a series of tweets, Emma asked fans to assume that if she was not sharing any news, she was 'quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are.'
"In the meantime please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are - failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people (sic)," she wrote.
Concluding her series of tweets, she wrote, "I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well. E Xx (sic)."
The rumours of Emma's engagement started doing the rounds when she was clicked wearing a ring on her left ring finger during an outing with her boyfriend Leo Robinton earlier this year.
Then there were also news reports that the actress was retiring from films. However, her manager Jason Weinberg had reportedly clarified that there was no truth to the news. "Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t," he had said.
Emma rarely shares updates about her personal and professional life on social media. The actress instead chooses to amplify important messages and advocate social causes.