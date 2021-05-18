'If I have news...': Emma Watson clears the air on engagement rumours, dormant career

Actress Emma Watson has finally broken her silence on the rumours about her personal and professional life.

She took to Twitter on Monday and addressed the engagement rumours that have been doing the rounds.

The Harry Potter alum assured her fans and followers that whenever there's a big life update, she will share it.

"Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is dormant or not are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue," she tweeted after months of absence from the microblogging site.

She added, "If I have news - I promise I’ll share it with you (sic)."