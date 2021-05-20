‘I’d rather die at home’: Salma Hayek’s near-fatal experience with COVID-19

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek, recently revealed that she had a near-fatal experience with the novel coronavirus during the early days of the pandemic.

In an interview with Variety, the 54-year-old said, “My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad. I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home.’”

Salma is married to Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault, and has a 13-year-old daughter, Valentina.

The report further suggests that Hayek spent about 7 weeks in isolation and was also put on oxygen at one point.

In 2020, Salma, along with Oscar-winning Mexican directors Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Alfonso Cuaron, joined hands with industry colleagues to set up a fund to support Mexican industry workers who lost their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On work front, Salma is currently shooting for Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons and Reeve Carney.

The film will focus on the murder of fashion trailblazer Maurizio Gucci, with Gaga playing Patrizia Reggiani, Gucci's former wife who was convicted of orchestrating his death after discovering he had an affair.

The story about the Gucci murder is scripted by Roberto Bentivegna, based on Sara Gay Forden's book "The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story Of Murder, Madness, Glamour, And Greed".

Besides that, Hayek will feature alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds in "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard", which is a sequel of the 2017 film, "The Hitman's Bodyguard". It is directed by Patrick Hughes.

The actress will also be seen in "The Eternals". Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, and Kumail Nanjiani. It is about the super-powered beings, The Celestials, and their villainous adversaries, The Deviants, in a war set millions of years ago.