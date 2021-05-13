'I worry for my family': 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot expresses concern over ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict

Washington [US]: Israeli actor-film producer Gal Gadot on Wednesday expressed concern as the hostility between Israel and Palestine continues to escalate causing the loss of lives.

The 'Wonder Woman 1984' star took to Instagram and shared that she is heartbroken to know that her country is at war.

"My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long," wrote Gadot.

"Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, Our neighbours deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days," added the Oscar-nominated actor.