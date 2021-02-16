'I was not letting go of the towel': Salma Hayek on why she cried during 'Desperado' sex scene

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek, who rose to prominence with the 1995 film “Desperado” alongside Antonio Banderas, recently opened up on her emotional breakdown while filming the sex scene.

The 54-year-old, who appeared as a guest on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast "Armchair Expert”, said that she cried the entire time.

Salma said that when she signed the Robert Rodriguez directorial there was no mention of a sex scene in the script. However, the studio demanded that the two main characters have some sort of chemistry.

She said, "I had a really, really hard time with that."

Hayek, later agreed to do the scene only on a closed set, in the presence of Banderas, Rodriguez, and his then-wife, producer Elizabeth Avellán.

"When we were going to start shooting, I started to sob," Hayek said.

"One of the things I was afraid of was Antonio, because he was an absolute gentleman and super nice and we're still very close friends but he was very free. So it scared me that for him it was like nothing," she added.

For those who have watched "Desperado", the love scene appears only in short clips as Salma kept crying during takes.

"I was not letting go of the towel. They would try to make me laugh and things and take it off for two seconds but I'd start crying again," she said.

Hayek will soon be seen in "The Eternals", and "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard".

"The Eternals" was originally scheduled for a November 6 release, but got pushed because of Covid-19. Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani.

It is about the super-powered beings, The Celestials, and their villainous adversaries, The Deviants, in a war set millions of years ago.