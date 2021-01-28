'I was crying': Rapper Cardi B is all praises for Priyanka Chopra's 'The White Tiger'; actress responds

'The White Tiger' is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.

It revolves around an ambitious yet cunning Indian driver played by Adarsh Gourav who uses his sharp-witted tricks to escape from poverty.

The film also stars Rajkummar Rao who essays the role of Priyanka’s husband.

It has been directed by Ramin Bahrani of 'Fahrenheit 451' and '99 Homes' fame and has been executive produced by Priyanka along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

Earlier, Priyanka shared a couple of behind-the-scenes pictures from sets of the movie and talked about her character Pinky.

Priyanka wrote: "I approach every role with one question - how does this character impact the story? In ‘The White Tiger’, Pinky is the catalyst of change for Balram."

"She lights the fire that ultimately leads him down a different path than the one he is on... but is that path the right one? Ok ok, no spoilers, but if you HAVE watched the movie...comment below and tell me what you thought!!," she added.