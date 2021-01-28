'I was crying': Rapper Cardi B is all praises for Priyanka Chopra's 'The White Tiger'; actress responds

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is basking in the success of her latest Netflix release ‘The White Tiger’.
Apart from the rave reviews, Chopra’s film also got a shout out from American rapper Cardi B.
Cardi took to Twitter and wrote, “White tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry watching it.”
Priyanka responded to the tweet and commented, “Same @iamcardib! Thank you, so happy you enjoyed it.”
'The White Tiger' is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.
It revolves around an ambitious yet cunning Indian driver played by Adarsh Gourav who uses his sharp-witted tricks to escape from poverty.
The film also stars Rajkummar Rao who essays the role of Priyanka’s husband.
It has been directed by Ramin Bahrani of 'Fahrenheit 451' and '99 Homes' fame and has been executive produced by Priyanka along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay.
Earlier, Priyanka shared a couple of behind-the-scenes pictures from sets of the movie and talked about her character Pinky.
Priyanka wrote: "I approach every role with one question - how does this character impact the story? In ‘The White Tiger’, Pinky is the catalyst of change for Balram."
"She lights the fire that ultimately leads him down a different path than the one he is on... but is that path the right one? Ok ok, no spoilers, but if you HAVE watched the movie...comment below and tell me what you thought!!," she added.
Actress Mindy Kaling who is also working on a project with Priyanka wrote, " Loved it! Such a great story and beautifully written.”
Besides that, Priyanka, Rajkummar, and Adarsh have received honourable mentions in the Gold List selections for their powerful performances in the film.
Priyanka has received the honourable mention in the category of the best supporting female actor, alongside other stars including Gong Li (Mulan) and Lea Salonga (Yellow Rose).
Meanwhile, Rajkummar has received a mention in the category of best supporting male actor. Other actors with honourable mentions in the category include Lucas Jaye (Driveways) and Tzi Ma (Mulan).
Rajkummar, who seemed thrilled with the mention, took to his Twitter handle to share the news.
Adarsh, the breakout star of 2021, has received an honourable mention in the category of the best lead actor, alongside Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield) and Harry Shum Jr. (All My Life).
'The White Tiger' has also received an honourable mention in the Gold List in the category of Best Film, along with other movies including 'The Half of It' and 'Yellow Rose'.
Gold List is known to honour artists from the Asian and Pacific Islander (API) in the film industry every year.
