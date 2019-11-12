'I was a bitter person to be around': Shakira recalls depression struggle

Washington D.C: Pop-singer Shakira recently opened up about her struggles with depression after the 2017 haemorrhage of her right vocal cord.

The 42-year-old singer who will headline the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show with singer Jennifer Lopez, told The Guardian that not being able to sing was "unbearable" during the haemorrhage, reported Fox News.

"It was my identity," said Shakira. "There were times I couldn't even get out of bed, I was so depressed." The haemorrhage resulted in her having to use sign language to communicate with her family, including her husband and soccer star Gerard Pique, and their two young sons.

The 'Waka Waka' singer was also forced to postpone a world tour.