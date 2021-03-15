'I wanted to celebrate Black queens and kings': Watch Beyonce's heartfelt speech at Grammys 2021

Washington [US]: American singer-songwriter Beyonce returned to the Grammys, pulling out all the sartorial stops for a surprise appearance during music's biggest night.

The legendary musician earned the award for her chart-topping tune 'Black Parade', which she released last year in honour of Juneteenth. It's safe to say the singer is no stranger to sweeping the Grammys.

She is the most-nominated female artist ever. But more notably, she made history tonight for breaking the all-time record for the most Grammy wins by any female artist, reported People magazine.

Beyonce's 28 wins at the Grammys made her the most-awarded woman in the history of the awards, moving her ahead of the former champion, Alison Krauss.

Among both genders, she trails only classical conductor Sir George Solti, who still holds the all-time record with 31 Grammys, a benchmark that Beyonce shouldn't have much trouble surpassing in the next few years, given the roll she is on.

She picked up four awards during this year's ceremony. Two came during the prime-time telecast, on which she accepted an award with rapper Megan Thee Stallion for 'Savage (Remix)' for best rap song and then one on her own for 'Black Parade' for best R&B performance.

These followed two more she won earlier in the day in the pre-telecast premiere ceremony: 'Brown Skin Girl' for the best music video and another award with Megan for 'Savage'.

"Oh my, I am so honoured. I'm so excited," she began her acceptance speech.

She added, "Thank you. As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. And it's been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage [and] celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world." "This is so overwhelming. I have been working my whole life since nine years old. And I can't believe this happened, it's such a magical night. Thank you so much," she further said.