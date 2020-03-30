I Want It That Way: This BackStreet Boys Quarantine reunion is everything we ever wanted

“Believe when I say, I want it that way”
And boy, did we want it that way!
Amidst this difficult time of self-quarantine, the iconic boy band Backstreet Boys gave us a few moments of complete joy when the boys made magic happen from five different places, performing a rendition of ‘I Want it That Way’. The band performed the song from the comfort of their own homes on Sunday, March 29 as part of Fox and iHeartRadio's Living Room Concert for America, the first major benefit concert to provide relief and support for Americans impacted by COVID-19.
The performance was kicked off in Atlanta from Brain Littrell’s house as he sang the famous opening line “You are my fire, my one desire”. The four members followed from their individual homes. Each person got to shine and sing solo while showing off their best at-home attire. What made it so much more special was to see Kevin Richardson’s kids on the guitar and drums, while Nick Carter’s children danced and hummed to the song next to their pool. Even as they performed from different locations, the band made sure they kept up their tempo and perfectly sang to the tunes of I Want It That Way.
It was an absolute delight for the fans of the band to see this ‘social distancing’ version of the song. Indeed these are tough times for all of us, but in moments like these, one tends to forget all worries and just groove to the music!
Most of them went on to their Twitter to appreciate the band for performing for the cause.
The iHeartRadio’s Living Room Concert for America was hosted by Elton John and had singers perform as well like Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, and Shawn Mendes.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)