I Want It That Way: This BackStreet Boys Quarantine reunion is everything we ever wanted

The performance was kicked off in Atlanta from Brain Littrell’s house as he sang the famous opening line “You are my fire, my one desire”. The four members followed from their individual homes. Each person got to shine and sing solo while showing off their best at-home attire. What made it so much more special was to see Kevin Richardson’s kids on the guitar and drums, while Nick Carter’s children danced and hummed to the song next to their pool. Even as they performed from different locations, the band made sure they kept up their tempo and perfectly sang to the tunes of I Want It That Way.

It was an absolute delight for the fans of the band to see this ‘social distancing’ version of the song. Indeed these are tough times for all of us, but in moments like these, one tends to forget all worries and just groove to the music!

Most of them went on to their Twitter to appreciate the band for performing for the cause.