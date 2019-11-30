I thought Leonardo DiCaprio was Leonardo da Vinci: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' child actor Julia Butters

Leonardo Di Caprio and Brad Pitt are one of those personalities who are known by almost every one inside and outside the film industry. However, their own co-actor and child artist Julia Butters had no idea who they were until she worked with them in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'
Julia shared with Hollywood Reporter how she found out about Leo and Brad in a weird way. She said "This is the weird way I found out: I told my math tutor that I was going up for the part, and he said, ‘Oh, that’s the movie with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio!"
"I didn’t know who they were. As far as I was concerned, Leonardo DiCaprio was Leonardo da Vinci," she continued.
The 10-year-old Butters who played the committed child actor Trudi Fraser in Quentin Tarantino’s 1969-set drama also had few scenes with DiCaprio revealed many things about the actors nature on sets.
Not being 'starstruck' easily, Julia used to have a good chat with Leo. She said "We talked about his experiences as a child actor. He told me to always be professional and focused when you’re working. He said, ‘You’ve clearly aced that already’."
Tarantino's tribute to Hollywood, the movie explores how the Golden Age of the the film fraternity came to an end with the murder of actor Sharon Tate (played by Margot Robbie) at the hands of the Manson Family cult in 1969.
With Leo as Rick Dalton and Pitt as his stunt double Cliff Booth, the movie released worldwide this year in the month of July.
