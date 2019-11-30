I thought Leonardo DiCaprio was Leonardo da Vinci: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' child actor Julia Butters

Leonardo Di Caprio and Brad Pitt are one of those personalities who are known by almost every one inside and outside the film industry. However, their own co-actor and child artist Julia Butters had no idea who they were until she worked with them in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

Julia shared with Hollywood Reporter how she found out about Leo and Brad in a weird way. She said "This is the weird way I found out: I told my math tutor that I was going up for the part, and he said, ‘Oh, that’s the movie with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio!"

"I didn’t know who they were. As far as I was concerned, Leonardo DiCaprio was Leonardo da Vinci," she continued.