'I saw my vagina-shot after...': Sharon Stone says she had no idea her genitals would be visible in 'Basic Instinct'

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone opened up about her ordeals as an actress in her forthcoming new memoir, 'The Beauty of Living Twice'.

The 63-year-old reflected on the production of the 1992 erotic thriller ‘Basic Instinct’ which transformed her into a superstar overnight, mostly due to the moment when her character, bisexual killer Catherine Tramell, uncrosses her legs during a police interrogation to reveal she has no underwear on.

An excerpt from her memoir published by Vanity Fair reveals that Stone describes the filming experience as “terrifying.”

She asserted that during the filming she was asked to take off her underwear but had no idea that her genitals would be filmed.

She wrote that after they shot ‘Basic Instinct’ she was called along with her director Paul Verhoeven into a room that was filled with agents and lawyers who had nothing to do with the project.

Stone said, “That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I’d been told, “We can’t see anything—I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on.” Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic, but since I’m the one with the vagina in question, let me say: The other points of view are b*****it.”

She further added that she went to the projection booth and slapped Verhoeven across the face, left and called her lawyer, who informed she could get an injunction.

In 2019, Stone mentioned the same at the GQ Awards in Berlin as her 19-year-old son Roan sat in the audience.

"Some years ago, I was sitting on a sound stage, and my director said, 'Can you hand me your underpants because we're seeing them in the scene and you shouldn't have underpants on but we won't see anything," Stone said.

"I said, 'sure'. I didn't know this moment would change my life," she added.