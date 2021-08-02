'I retire the f-slur': Matt Damon says he recently stopped using homophobic slur after getting 'a very long treatise' from daughter

Actor Matt Damon has stopped using the 'F-slur' after one of his daughters asked him to be careful while speaking.

According to Variety, in an interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times today, the 50-year-old admitted that he only recently stopped using the offensive term for gay people after a recent joke from the actor prompted his daughter to write "a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous."

"I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, 'Come on, that's a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!' She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, 'I retire the f-slur!' I understood," Matt told.