'I really got to thank BTS for supporting me': John Cena on how Army helped him at his 'vulnerable moment'

WWE champion and Hollywood star John Cena has opened up about how Kpop band BTS' fans helped him embrace his vulnerability and write his two motivational books - Do Your Best Every Day To Do Your Best Every Day and Be A Work In Progress: And Other Things I'd Like To Tell My Younger Self.

During his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, on Monday, John shared, "I was going through a pretty down period in my life. It was about four years ago and I decided to just have a vulnerable moment and put one of those thought-provoking journal entries out on Twitter."

"And four years ago, when I started this, a lot of them were about self-love because I was going through that down period and realising that I didn't consider myself enough," he added.

Talking about the 'wonderful timing', he continued, "Amazingly enough, talk about wonderful timing and just being ready for an opportunity, the very popular group BTS had just released an album called Love Yourself."

For the unversed, John on August 27, 2018, had tweeted: "Love yourself. There will always be hatred. Striving to be better is wonderful but ALWAYS #LoveYourself. And know the difference between self-love and self-absorption. One will help you, one will not."