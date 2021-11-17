‘I love butter chicken with some garlic naan': ‘Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot spills the beans on her favourite Indian food

'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot who is currently basking in the success of her latest release ‘Red Notice’ alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, recently opened up on her favourite Indian delicacies.

In a video shared by OTT giant Netflix, Gal said, “I love chicken tikka masala but I love love love butter chicken with some garlic naan and like yoghurt and I love Indian food.”

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, 'Red Notice' as the title refers to the global alert issued by Interpol, is a heist comedy in which an FBI profiler (Johnson) partners with the world's greatest art thief (Reynolds) to catch the world's most wanted art thief (Gadot).

The cast for the movie further also includes Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos.

'Red Notice', produced by Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions, and Rawson Marshall Thurber, will release in select theatres starting November 5 before hitting Netflix on November 12.

Besides ‘Red Notice’, Gal has been roped in to play the evil queen in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of 'Snow White'.

As per Deadline, Gadot will star opposite 'West Side Story' breakout Rachel Zegler in the project, with Marc Webb directing and Marc Platt producing.

Based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale, 'Snow White' follows an orphaned princess living with her evil queen stepmother who attempts to trick Snow White into eating a poisoned apple after becoming jealous of her beauty. She delivers the famous line, which has become among the most quoted words in the English language: "Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?"

With the help of seven dwarfs, Snow White escapes the queen and eventually finds love, living happily ever after.

The upcoming project is expected to go on floors in 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:40 AM IST