I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian: Man who robbed reality star of Rs 70 cr in Paris will not profit from his book

Yunice Abbas, one of the five men, who robbed reality TV star Kim Kardashian West in Paris in 2014, has now written a tell-all memoir about the heist.

The book titled, “I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian” the 67-year-old describes how the crime was executed.

However, a French court ruled that Abbas will make no profits from his published book.

Kim Kardashian West was robbed of over Rs 70 crores jewellery at gunpoint at a luxury residence in Paris by masked men dressed as police officers.

The "Keeping Up With The Karadashians" star, who had been in Paris for the Fashion Week, was unharmed physically.

Kardashian, had stayed at the residence, behind Paris’ Madeleine church.

Her husband Kanye West abruptly left the stage at Meadows Music & Arts Festival in Queens mid-song, telling fans, "I’m sorry, I’m sorry. Family emergency, I have to stop the show."

It was touted as the biggest robbery of an individual in France in two decades.

Abbas, was a night watchman at the luxury residence.

Kim had told the police, one of the robbers wearing a jacket with police insignia, tied her up with plastic cables and adhesive tape, and placed her in the bathtub.

However, Abbas mentioned in the book, "It went fast, maybe five, six, seven minutes, from entry to exit, because everything went smoothly. Nobody interfered, the victim handed over the jewels without resistance."

Three months after the robbery, Abbas was one of the 12 men who were arrested. According to reports, he has spent a total of 21 years in jail in his life and was “clean” for 9 years before robbing Kim.

He was released after 22 months on health grounds.