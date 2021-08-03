'I have never called anyone f--t': Matt Damon issues clarification following controversial comments

"She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. And I said, 'I retire the f-slur!' I understood," he added.

The actor didn't reveal which daughter he had the conversation with. The star shares daughters Stella, Gia, Isabella, and Alexia with wife Luciana Barroso. But in his statement on Monday, he said, "this conversation with my daughter was not a personal awakening." He went on to detail the conversation he said he had with his daughter.

"During a recent interview, I recalled a discussion I had with my daughter where I attempted to contextualize for her the progress that has been made -- though by no means completed -- since I was growing up in Boston and, as a child, heard the word 'f--' used on the street before I knew what it even referred to," the actor said.

"I explained that that word was used constantly and casually and was even a line of dialogue in a movie of mine [Stuck on You!] as recently as 2003. She in turn expressed incredulity that there could ever have been a time where that word was used unthinkingly," he added.

Damon said he was proud of his daughter.