'I have love for him but...': Julia Fox and Kanye West break up after 2 months of dating

Kanye West and Julia Fox have reportedly called it quits after two months of dating. In a now deleted statement shared by Julia, the 32-year-old said, "Y'all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it's NOT TRUE!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up y’all lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!"

Earlier, a source told People Magazine that the pair's relationship, which began after they met in Miami on New Year's Eve, has been difficult to maintain cross-country.

"Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives. Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard," the insider said.

"They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her. It's fair to say that they have cooled off a bit, though."

Things between the rapper, 44, and the 'Uncut Gems' actor, 32, moved quickly after they first met, and by January 6, they'd confirmed their budding romance with PDA-heavy photos.

West and Fox made their red carpet debut as a couple on January 23 at Paris Men's Fashion Week, and he later helped the actor celebrate her 32nd birthday on February 2, arranging for an "extravagant" celebration at Lucien in New York City.

Fox, who shares 1-year-old son Valentino with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, also appeared to shut down rumours that she and West were on the rocks after Instagram users noticed she'd unfollowed Kardashian fan accounts and deleted photos of herself with the rapper from her page.

"Guys, relax," she said in a video on her Instagram Story. "I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, okay? Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore. And I took the f--ing photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, 'Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in...."

West split from wife Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, and though she's been dating comedian Pete Davidson since October, a source previously told People Magazine that West is still hoping to win her back, despite his relationship with Fox.

"He's still telling people that he wants to have Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce last year, back and he is willing to make appropriate changes to do so," the insider said.

