'I have a cracked rib, few bumps, and bruises': Nick Jonas opens up about hospitalisation scare

American pop star Nick Jonas was injured while shooting for a new show. While details about the accident or the injury are awaited, Jonas had to be taken to a hospital close by in an ambulance. He has returned home since then.

Priyanka Chopra's husband Jonas was shooting late on Saturday night when the incident happened, sources told TMZ.

"Nick was on set when something happened," said sources, adding that Jonas was back home on Sunday night. He is scheduled to appear on "The Voice" on Monday night.

Speaking about the accident during the fresh episode of The Voice, Nick said, "I’m feeling okay. I’ve been better, but I’m doing alright. [I have] a cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises. I just wanted to go ahead and say that in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am."

Earlier, the 28-year-old singer had suffered a hand injury during a post-show workout in Mexico in 2018.

Meanwhile, Jonas will be hosting the 2021 edition of the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA), scheduled to take place on May 23.

The host announcement was shared by Billboard a day after Dick Clark Productions and NBC released the list of nominations for the 2021 awards.

Singer the Weeknd is leading the nominations with 16 nods, followed by DaBaby (11), the late Pop Smoke (10), and country singer Gabby Barrett (nine).

Contenders for the Top Artist award are Taylor Swift, the Weeknd, Drake, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke.