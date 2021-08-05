'I had no idea': Justin Bieber apologises for endorsing Morgan Wallen's music following racial slur scandal

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, on Wednesday, shared a social media apology for his endorsement of country music star Morgan Wallen's song, six months after a video was leaked of Wallen drunkenly using the N-word with his friends.

In a now-deleted post, Bieber had shared a screenshot of Wallen's 'Sand In My Boots' from 'Dangerous: The Double Album', writing "Love this album", alongside it.

Not long after, the 'Sorry' singer deleted the post and penned an apology on his Instagram Stories.

Apologising to the people he unknowingly hurt due to the incident, Bieber wrote, "I had no idea that the guy's music i posted was recently found saying racist comments. As you know i dont support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination. I had no idea, I sincerely apologize to anyone i offended."