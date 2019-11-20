I bonded with him more than a friend: Camila Cabello on boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Washington D.C.: Pop-icon Camila Cabello who is dating singer Shawn Mendes says that initially, their romance was awkward.

The 22-year-old singer opened up that she knew her feelings for the Canadian crooner were blossoming during the debut of their record "During 'I Know What You Did Last Summer,' "I really bonded with him as more than a friend," Cabello said of her 2015 record with the 21-year-old singer, reported Fox News.

"I think he did, too, but we were both really young and he was experiencing the pressures of his career," she added.

"I don't think we knew what to do with those feelings," she continued. "It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren't together. It was just weird." The Cuban singer said that she and Mendes "didn't spend as much time together" after their record debuted despite the obvious "energy [that] was there from the beginning." "Our paths just didn't cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing," Cabello explained. The pair recently released their collaboration song "Senorita" in June.