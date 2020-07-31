'I am sorry': Ellen DeGeneres apologises over toxic workplace allegations

The popular television talk show of Ellen DeGeneres has become subject of an inquiry, following a report of the presence of toxic work culture driven by racism, bullying and intimidation.

DeGeneres, in a memo addressing in a memo to her staff wrote that she intends to "correct issues" going forward. The letter to her crew obtained by Hollywood Reporter states, "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."

"As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't, that will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again," said Ellen.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" became the subject of an internal investigation by WarnerMedia following numerous accounts of workplace problems.