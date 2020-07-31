'I am sorry': Ellen DeGeneres apologises over toxic workplace allegations

The popular television talk show of Ellen DeGeneres has become subject of an inquiry, following a report of the presence of toxic work culture driven by racism, bullying and intimidation.
DeGeneres, in a memo addressing in a memo to her staff wrote that she intends to "correct issues" going forward. The letter to her crew obtained by Hollywood Reporter states, "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."
"As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't, that will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again," said Ellen.
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" became the subject of an internal investigation by WarnerMedia following numerous accounts of workplace problems.
The show's producer Telepictures and distributor Warner Bros Television sent out a memo to staffers last week, sharing that they have roped in an outside consultant to interview current and former employees about their experience working on the popular talk show.
The name of the third party consultant was not revealed.
The investigation follows recent reports about working conditions at the show. In April, there were reports on the treatment of crew members during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Earlier this month, a report in BuzzFeed alleged racism and intimidation on the show. The piece was based on anonymous testimonials by one current and 10 former employees, who claimed to have they faced racism, bullying and intimidation.
It also mentioned jokes about mistaking two Black female employees with the same hairstyle, as well as criticism of statements allegedly made to another staffer by executive producer Ed Glavin. Glavin and fellow executive producers Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly released a statement following the report.
"We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It's not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us. For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better," they said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)