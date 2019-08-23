I am not a liar: Miley Cyrus clears the air around cheating rumours

Washington D.C.: Miley Cyrus on Thursday cleared the air around rumours that her split from husband Liam Hemsworth was because of cheating.

"I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time," she wrote on Instagram.

The 26-year old continued, "What I can't accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide." The 'Hannah ontanna' star also spoke openly about her teens and said that its "no secret" that she was "into partying".

In addition, she wrote about how she "experimented with drugs" and admitted "I f--ked up and cheated in relationships" when young.

And what's more, Cyrus was even thrown out of "Hotel Transylvania" for "buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it." "I swung on a wrecking ball naked" and guessed there were more nude photos of her on the internet than "maybe any woman in history," she added in her post.

After all her dark revelations, Cyrus pointed out to the fact that "once Liam and I reconciled, I meant it, and I was committed." "There are NO secrets to uncover here. I've learned from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP," she wrote further.