Tilda Swinton reveals she identifies herself as queer, says 'I was just looking for my queer circus...'

Actress Tilda Swinton has revealed she identifies herself as queer, and says that she has finally found her queer circus.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the 60-year-old actress opened up about her sexuality, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I always felt I was queer - I was just looking for my queer circus, and I found it," said the actress, who is currently in a relationship with painter Sandro Kopp.

"I'm very clear that queer is actually, for me anyway, to do with sensibility. And having found it, it's my world," she added.

The actress also touched upon her close relationships with her industry colleagues, saying: "Now I have a family with Wes Anderson, I have a family with Bong Joon-ho, I have a family with Jim Jarmusch, I have a family with Luca Guadagnino, with Lynne Ramsay, with Joanna Hogg."

On gender identity, the star had said in the past: "I don't know if I could ever really say that I was a girl Â- I was kind of a boy for a long time. I don't know, who knows? It changes.

"That whole idea of transformation is at the heart of what I'm interested in as a performer and not least through the idea of gender. It's a very personal matter. I can categorically say that as Orlando does in the film: Yes, I'm probably a woman," she added.