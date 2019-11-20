Hugsy, Turkey head and other iconic props from 'Friends' are going up for auction

Los Angeles: Iconic props from television hit show "Friends" are about to go up for auction with the earnings going towards an LGBTQ+ charity.

Up for the auction is Hugsy, Joey's much-loved stuffed penguin. Monica and Chandler's wedding invitation is also going under the hammer - both items are expected to raise around $1,500, reports mirror.co.uk.

Speaking of Chandler, the wood canoe he was forced to used as makeshift living room furniture is also up for grabs. That could sell for $6,000.

Even the turkey head with sunglasses which Monica wore to cheer up Chandler is on offer.

Bidding is set to begin in early December. One can even own a bit of friends porn.

The film made by Phoebe's twin sister Ursula - Buffay the Vampire Layer - getting auctioned along with Monica's iconic peep hole - one of the last things shown before the curtain came down in 2004. It could go for as much as $50,000.