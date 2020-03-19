Hugh Jackman shuts New York cafe Laughing Man amid coronavirus crisis

New York: Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has temporarily closed his cafe Laughing Man to avoid the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The 51-year-old actor felt it was the "right thing" to do in order to ensure the safety of the staff and guests.

"We have made the decision to temporarily close the @laughingmancafe. We feel this is the best course of action to ensure the safety of our staff and community," he wrote on Instagram.