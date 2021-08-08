Hugh Jackman health update: Actor says skin biopsy result 'inconclusive', will get it rechecked post filming

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman on Sunday gave an update about his skin biopsy, which he recently underwent for a possible cancer scare, saying that the result came back "inconclusive".

The 52-year-old actor, who has a history of skin cancer on his nose, shared a post on Instagram and said he will go in for a recheck after he is done shooting in around two months.

"Update on my biopsy: It's comeback 'inconclusive'. This means they didn't take enough. That said, the worst it can be is a Basel Cell Carcinoma (BCC). So when I'm done filming, I'll have it rechecked," Jackman wrote alongside a short video clip.

The Australian actor, internationally known for playing the mutant Wolverine in "X-Men" films, has been treated for basal cell carcinoma, the least dangerous of skin cancers, five times. He last underwent treatment for the same in 2017.

In the video, Jackman said his doctors "are not that worried" about his condition.