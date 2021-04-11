Hugh Jackman digs out wedding pics to celebrate silver jubilee anniversary with wife Debor, pens heartfelt note

Australian actor Hugh Jackman on Sunday commemorated 25 years of marriage with wife actor and producer Deborra-Lee Furness, by sharing priceless throwback pictures from their wedding.

The 'Wolverine' actor took to Instagram and shared throwback pictures from their wedding in 1996, and marked the silver jubilee of togetherness.

The photos see a younger Jackman who is dressed in a tuxedo and sported a pair of glasses as he is all smiles, while wife Lee Furness is donning a bob cut hair and the white deep neck wedding dress. She accessorized her look with pearl jewellery. The photos also capture the priceless moments when they lovingly glared at each other while exchanging vows and kissing each other post taking the vows.

The 'X-Men' actor also penned a heartfelt note to his wife and marked the special occasion of their 25th wedding anniversary.

He wrote, "Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing. From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together." "In our 25 years - our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater," added Jackman.