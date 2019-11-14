Hugh Jackman congratulates John Legend for ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title by roasting BFF Ryan Reynolds

John Legend has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by a magazine.

The 40-year-old musician was chosen the most desirable man for 2019 by People Magazine.

After singer John Legend was named the Sexiest Man Alive, Hugh Jackman congratulated him for the title by poking fun at his BFF Ryan Reynolds.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are every best friends ever. The two often engage in fun social media banter. They never leave a chance to pull each others legs.

Continuing their hilarious friendly feud, Hugh shared a clip on his Instagram.

In the clip, Jackman can be seen “accidentally” dropping the 2008 issue. This is the issue of he was crowned the Sexiest Man Alive.

Seeing the cover, Reynolds says that even he has a copy somewhere. Adding, "Usually I cut the eyes out or the mouth, but that’s just me, that’s how I roll."

Jackman then happily flaunts his issue to the camera.

“Dear John. Massive congrats on joining this very very prestigious group,” Jackman captioned his Instagram video. “99 percent of the time, PEOPLE Magazine get[s] it right. Such as Blake (Shelton), DJ (Dwayne Johnson), etc … But a word of caution. There is the 1 percent. Exhibit A. It’s important that you fall in with the right crowd. Enjoy your reign. Love Hugh,” captioned Jackman to the video.

Here's the video: