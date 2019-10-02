'How to Get Away With Murder' star Viola Davis to receive Lifetime Achievement honour at Rome Film Festival

Viola Davis is set to be honoured with the Career Award at the Rome Film Festival, the organisers have announced.

Davis, who is the first African American actress to win an Academy Award, Emmy and Tony each, will also participate in an event titled "Close Encounter", in which she will discuss her work with festival head Antonio Monda.

"Viola Davis is an extraordinary actress, who has managed to transform sincerity and dignity into sublime acting art. It is a great honor for me, and for the whole Festival, to celebrate its formidable talent and profound humanity," said Monda in a statement on Tuesday.

The actor took to Twitter to react to the news.

"Beyond grateful to be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming #RomeFilmFest!" she wrote.