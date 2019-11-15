Hot then, hot now: Idris Elba's 1995 picture has Twitter feeling thirsty

John Legend, one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, has been crowned this year's Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.
"I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it's a lot of pressure," the entertainer told the magazine in this week's cover story.
"Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I'm sexy enough to hold this title. I'm (also) following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!"
John, who is married to Christine (Chrissy) Teigen, are often seen sharing candid moments and indulge in PDA on social media. However, after former sexiest man alive title holder Idris Elba tweeted a picture of him from 1995, Chrissy and the entire Twitterverse lost it.
It all began with John writing a comparative post that read, “1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I'll take it �”
Chrissy replied to this post by writing, “yeah but let's see an @idriselba pic from 1995 (prob still very hot)”
To her surprise, Idris posted his picture with the caption, “1995-ish”, to which Teigen commented “sorry @JohnLegend, I tried!!!”
With the latest title, Legend joins a long list of Hollywood's hottest, starting with the then 29-year-old Mel Gibson in 1985. Legend is People's 34th personality to get the title.
