Hot! Salma Hayek, 54, meditates on the beach in a skimpy black bikini

Salma started her career on Mexican serial "Teresa" in 1989. The actress says she hasn't been able to put the lessons into practice much during her career.

She went on to narrate an incident when was instructed to dumb herself down.

She said: "Unfortunately, I never had a lot of chances to do parts where I could use a lot of the things I learned. Or you learn them and they don't let you. I've had directors say to me, 'Dumber and faster. Sound dumber and speak faster!'"

Hayek says age is no longer a concern for her. The actor, who was the first Latina to grace InStyle magazine’s cover in 1998, said she then used to worry about turning 30.

“I shot my first InStyle cover when I was 29, in 1998. It’s very dear to me because I was the first Latina on a ‘What’s Hot Now’ issue. What I remember most about my 20s is that I didn’t want to be 30. In America they used to tell actresses they expired at 30. That’s why I was scared. Now I don’t care about getting older. When I turned 40 and then 50, I didn’t mind at all. I am just so happy that this cover exists as evidence that there was once a time when I could go braless. That doesn’t happen anymore."

Hayek will soon be seen in "The Eternals", "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" and "Bliss".

"The Eternals" was originally scheduled for a November 6 release, but got pushed because of Covid-19. Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani.

It is about the super-powered beings, The Celestials, and their villainous adversaries, The Deviants, in a war set millions of years ago.