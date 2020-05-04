Horror movie 'Child's Play' co-screenwriter John Lafia commits suicide

Los Angeles: Screenwriter John Lafia, who co-wrote horror film "Childs Play" and also co-wrote and directed "Child's Play 2", committed suicide here.

He died on April 29. He was 63. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, the cause of death was suicide, reports variety.com.

Lafia collaborated with director Tom Holland and Don Mancini on the horror movie screenplay, and was credited with coining the name "Chucky". He also gave the famous line, "Hi, I'm Chucky, wanna play?"

"We're devastated to hear of the passing of our friend John Lafia. He was a crucial part of the 'Chucky' family from the very beginning," said "Child's Play" creator and screenwriter Don Mancini said.

"He co-wrote the original Child's Play script along with director Tom Holland and myself, and John directed 'Child's Play 2', -- the consensus favourite film among 'Chucky' fans. John was an incredibly generous artist.