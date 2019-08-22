Hollywood Talk: Miley devastated after Liam files for divorce

Pop singer Miley Cyrus truly loved being married to actor Liam Hemsworth and is devastated that the marriage didn’t work, says a source. Hemsworth filed for divorce from the singer just after eight months of their marriage, and nearly a decade of dating. “Miley truly loved being married to Liam and is devastated that the marriage didn’t work,” said a source, reports hollywoodlife.com.

The source added that marriage was really important to Cyrus and she valued the meaning of it. “They had multiple discussions about growing their family and were planning on doing it much further down the road because they loved just spending time together as a little family with all their animals. She truly thought Liam was her best friend and is saddened this didn’t workout and the chapter is officially closing.”