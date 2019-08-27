Hollywood Talk: Mel B takes a dig at Victoria Beckham

Singer Mel B has taken a jibe at former Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham, saying her pet dog Cookie is “cheaper” to have on the road. “So Cookie joined us on tour. I didn’t even want this dog, to be honest, because my friend bought it for my family for Christmas. But I fell in love with her and now she comes everywhere with me. She’s easier than Victoria to handle — and cheaper,” Mel B spoke during Brutally Honest & Fabulous show at the Leeds Grand Theatre, about Victoria, who was called Posh Spice among the Spice Girls.

Mel B, who was called Scary Spice in the band’s heydays, also took part in a game of S**g, Marry, Kill during the onstage Q&A and said she thinks another Spice Girls bandmate, Emma Bunton (popularly known as Baby Spice), “might be a little bit kinky”.