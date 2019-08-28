HOLLYWOOD TALK: Kristen Stewart ‘focused’ on new flame Dylan Meyer

Looks like American actress Kristen Stewart is moving on from her ex-girlfriend Stella Maxwell and is “focused” on her new partner Dylan Meyer. Stewart was seen in an intimate embrace with new girlfriend Meyer on August 16. This came just weeks after she was seen smooching Stella on a yacht on July 19, reported E! News.

“Kristen is spending time with Dylan and very happy about it. She was seeing Stella for a little bit while it worked, but now she has moved on with Dylan,” a source told the outlet. According to the insider, Stewart is “focused” on maintaining her bond and “having fun” with Dylan.

The source also informed that there is a natural ease to their relationship, since they are “on both coasts together,” which allows them to see “each other as much as possible.” “Kristen isn’t holding back at all and loves being with her. They are moving quickly and always together,” shared the source.

However, it does not necessarily mean that she’s ready to entirely cut ties with Maxwell. Kristen and Stella always seem to find their way back to each other. “It will always be very easy for Kristen to fall back with Stella because they have history and an attraction. The chemistry is there and they know each other so well,” said the source.