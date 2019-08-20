Hollywood Talk: Jennifer’s unusual wellness ritual

Jennifer Aniston has revealed an unusual “wellness ritual” that she undertakes with her Friends co-star Courteney Cox. The actress opened up about her “self-care”, and said she has a passion for joining Courteney in infrared saunas, reports mirror.co.uk.
Speaking to Shape magazine, Aniston said she was a “major fan” of this “one can’t miss wellness ritual”. Cox and she were so into these saunas that the star has even bought a portable one so she could enjoy at any time with Aniston. “My friend Courteney Cox — you may know her — had a portable infrared sauna that you go into. It kind of looks like a little igloo,” said Aniston, adding: “It’s such a game changer in terms of your skin detoxification and cell rejuvenation. So that I do a couple times a week right after I do the gym. I’ve noticed a real change in my energy, and my sleep, and my skin,” she added.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)