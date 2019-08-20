Hollywood Talk: Jennifer’s unusual wellness ritual

Jennifer Aniston has revealed an unusual “wellness ritual” that she undertakes with her Friends co-star Courteney Cox. The actress opened up about her “self-care”, and said she has a passion for joining Courteney in infrared saunas, reports mirror.co.uk.

Speaking to Shape magazine, Aniston said she was a “major fan” of this “one can’t miss wellness ritual”. Cox and she were so into these saunas that the star has even bought a portable one so she could enjoy at any time with Aniston. “My friend Courteney Cox — you may know her — had a portable infrared sauna that you go into. It kind of looks like a little igloo,” said Aniston, adding: “It’s such a game changer in terms of your skin detoxification and cell rejuvenation. So that I do a couple times a week right after I do the gym. I’ve noticed a real change in my energy, and my sleep, and my skin,” she added.