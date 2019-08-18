Hollywood Talk: Gerard in awe of Morgan Freema

Gerard Butler says he was amazed to see the energy of Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman, while filming action scenes for their new film, “Angel Has Fallen”. “I don’t think in Morgan’s whole career he has ever done as much action. We have him diving off boats, swimming in pools and running with bullets flying after him. Yet, he seemed to absolutely love it and was up to the challenge. He is 82 and there were times I thought, ‘he’s running faster than I am!’,” Butler said.

Butler returns as Secret Service agent Mike Banning in “Angel Has Fallen”, the third film in the franchise that includes “Olympus Has Fallen” and “London Has Fallen”.

In “Angel Has Fallen”, Butler as Banning is on the run from the FBI after being falsely accused of attempting to kill the US President Allan Trumbull, essayed by Freeman.