Hollywood pays homage to Irrfan Khan: Chris Pratt, Natalie Portman and Ang Lee remember the actor

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Natalie Portman are among the Hollywood celebrities who have mourned the death of actor Irrfan Khan.

The 54-year-old actor lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was buried at the Versova graveyard.

Pratt and Howard had famously collaborated with Irrfan on their 2015 blockbuster "Jurassic World" and they remembered the actor as a "screen legend" and an "exquisite human being".

"So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend @irrfank . Irrfan Khan played Masrani in 'Jurassic World'. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed," Pratt tweeted.