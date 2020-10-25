Hollywood

Updated on

Hilary Duff expecting second child with Matthew Koma

By PTI

Actor-singer Hilary Duff and singer-songwriter Matthew Koma are set to welcome their second child together.

Hilary Duff expecting second child with Matthew Koma

Actor-singer Hilary Duff and singer-songwriter Matthew Koma are set to welcome their second child together.

The 33-year-old star took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news.

"We are growing!!! Mostly me..." Duff captioned a boomerang video with Koma rubbing her belly.

Duff is also a mother to her eight-year-old son, Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband, ice hockey player Mike Comrie.

Koma, also 33, shared the same video on Instagram, writing, "Lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021." Duff and Koma tied the knot last December in Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram

lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021

A post shared by Matthew Koma (@matthewkoma) on

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Violet Bair, in October 2018.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in