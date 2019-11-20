Hilary Duff as Lizzie McGuire in this BTS still will make you nostalgic

Washington D.C. [USA]: A week after she completed filming the first episode of her upcoming sitcom 'Lizzie McGuire', Hilary Duff seems totally immersed in the character yet again as she treated fans with another behind-the-scene picture of her!

Even more, Duff's costume in the picture looks straight from the same Disney series that ran from 2001-2004 and she starred in! "Somebody wake me," Duff captioned the picture of a camera monitor featuring her dressed as Lizzie.

Duff is seen sporting a '90s-inspired white t-shirt with a rainbow Lisa Frank logo and styled had her character's signature bangs as the hairstyle.