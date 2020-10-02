Hey Mama! Rapper Nicki Minaj welcomes baby with husband Kenneth Petty

American rapper and singer Nicki Minaj welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on Wednesday.

The gender of the baby is yet to be revealed, reported People Magazine.

Nicki announced her pregnancy in July with a series of pictures flaunting her baby bump.

In two of the photographs, Minaj is seen in a curly, bright-yellow hairdo, an intricately decorated bikini and sparkly stilettos. In one, she is seen wearing a ruffled bottom, white knee-high stockings and a blue done-up hairstyle, completing it with a bright-green bow.

"#Preggers," she captioned the first image of her cradling her belly.