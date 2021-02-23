Here's why Zack Snyder will not be paid for his version of 'Justice League'

American filmmaker Zack Synder, who is soon going to treat movie buffs with his version of 'Justice League', recently revealed that he is not getting paid for helming the highly-anticipated movie.

As per Variety, Snyder, who sat down with Vanity Fair for an interview, said that this bargain with Warner Bros is what has allowed him more creative freedom on the project, which has apparently cost the studio USD 70 million to create.

He said, "I'm not getting paid. I didn't want to be beholden to anyone, and it allowed me to keep my negotiating powers with these people pretty strong." Synder also revealed that he has never seen the version of 'Justice League' that released in 2017 and had opened to underwhelming reviews and disappointing box office.

Snyder, who was replaced by 'Avengers' director Joss Whedon during the film's torturous production, had a darker, longer, less jokey-jokey vision for the movie.